A new Securities and Exchange Commission filing said that Euclid Labs, the parent firm of the Solana-based NFT marketplace Magic Eden, may have raised a lower amount than previously known.

The filing submitted on Jan. 25 shows an offering amount as $16.9 million from 31 investors. The filing amends a prior document submitted on March 10, 2022, which shows that Euclid Labs received an offering of nearly $27 million from 37 investors.

Magic Eden did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment.

The Block reported the $27 million raise as Series A funding led by Paradigm, with additional participation from Sequoia Capital, Solana Ventures, Greylock Partners, Electric Capital and others.

Magic Eden is Solana's most popular NFT marketplace. In January, the platform brought in $80.7 million, or 69.9%, of the month's total trading volume for Solana NFTs, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.