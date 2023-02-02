CleanSpark doubles bitcoin production in January to 697

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark mined 697 BTC in January, doubling its production from the previous month.

“We had a banner month, and not just because we mined a record number of bitcoin,” CEO Zach Bradford said. “We also had our most reliable month ever, achieving 98% uptime across all of our sites.

The company reached a hash rate of 6.6 EH/s, up 7% month-over-month, ramping up capacity after acquiring multiple sites and thousands of machines at discounted prices last year from troubled miners.

The company sold 624 BTC (around $11.9 million) throughout the month to fund operations and growth. It owned 301 BTC as of Jan. 31.