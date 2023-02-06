Coinshares reports fourth consecutive week of inflows

Coinshares reported a fourth consecutive week of digital asset investment product inflows, totaling $76 million last week.
Year-to-date inflows reached $230 million, "highlighting a decisive change in investor sentiment for the beginning of 2023," the firm said in its weekly report.
Bitcoin dominates demand with inflows of $69 million, representing 90% of the total flows for the week.
"Despite the improving clarity around unstaking, Ethereum saw only US$0.7m of inflows," the firm said.
© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.