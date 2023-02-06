Coinshares reports fourth consecutive week of inflows

Coinshares reported a fourth consecutive week of digital asset investment product inflows, totaling $76 million last week.

Year-to-date inflows reached $230 million, "highlighting a decisive change in investor sentiment for the beginning of 2023," the firm said in its weekly report.

Bitcoin dominates demand with inflows of $69 million, representing 90% of the total flows for the week.



"Despite the improving clarity around unstaking, Ethereum saw only US$0.7m of inflows," the firm said.