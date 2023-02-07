File-sharing heavyweight WeTransfer dips toe in NFT waters

File hosting giant WeTransfer and blockchain platform Minima will begin rolling out an NFT minting service in March.

The NFTs will be offered through a secure peer-to-peer network, allowing the transfer of an NFT from person-to-person without third-party intermediaries, according to a company release.

Anyone who uses the free Minima cooperative can create their own assets to share on the network, and will also allow creators to collect royalty payments – a levy paid back to creators upon any sale or resale of an NFT. Users will need to run a Minima node to use the service.

With the involvement of WeTransfer, it's the latest example of a large establishment tech company dabbling in NFTs. Recent data suggests that 70 million people send around 2 billion files every month through WeTransfer. E-commerce giant eBay has also made a concerted play for the NFT space in recent months.

“This partnership will explore the practical use of NFT technology, [and] be a test case to demonstrate the potential of wider adoption of this innovative digital tool," said Hugo Feiler, CEO of Minima.