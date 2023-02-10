Web3 tower defense game developer Omega Royale raises $2.1 million: Venture Beat

The gaming studio behind web3 tower defense game Omega Royale raised $2.1 million in funds for its play-to-mint project.

The round, Tower Pop's second, was led by Play Ventures, Agnitio Capital and backed by angel investor Santiago R. Santos. Its previous round closed in 2021 at around $700,000.

Play-to-mint gives NFTs to gamers who are the "most dedicated" to the game and rank the highest, according to a report in Venture Beat. This represents a play for the web3 mobile gaming market.

A single-player version was launched on a website first, with a multi-player track to be added in the first quarter, according to the report. Anyone can play for free, with the option to opt in and collect NFTs.

The round adds to a flurry of funding for projects in the NFT and gaming subsector, the most popular one in terms of the percentage of total funding since August 2021, according to The Block Research. Last month, crypto gaming platform Oh Baby Games raised a $6 million seed round as it emerged from stealth. In the same month, Neopets Meta, the web3 version of the popular virtual pet game, raised a $4 million round.