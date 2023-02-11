Vitalik Buterin donates 99 ether to Ahbap Earthquake Support

Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin donated about $150,000 in ether to Ahbap Earthquake Support to help with the recent disaster in Turkey and Syria.
The news comes from Etherscan transaction data, which show a movement of 99 ether from wallet address vitalik.eth to a wallet labeled "Ahbap Yardım / Earthquake Support" (0xe1935271D1993434A1a59fE08f24891Dc5F398Cd).
The recipient wallet currently holds about 393 ether, worth almost $600,000 at current prices. The combined value of its holdings is greater than $1.55 million.
Ahbap's official website says $4,207,562 in crypto donations has been collected.
