Vitalik Buterin donates 99 ether to Ahbap Earthquake Support

Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin donated about $150,000 in ether to Ahbap Earthquake Support to help with the recent disaster in Turkey and Syria.

The news comes from Etherscan transaction data, which show a movement of 99 ether from wallet address vitalik.eth to a wallet labeled "Ahbap Yardım / Earthquake Support" (0xe1935271D1993434A1a59fE08f24891Dc5F398Cd).

The recipient wallet currently holds about 393 ether, worth almost $600,000 at current prices. The combined value of its holdings is greater than $1.55 million.

Ahbap's official website says $4,207,562 in crypto donations has been collected.