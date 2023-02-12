Crypto firms are busy adding executive talent, with several recent notable hires

Crypto firms are busy hiring executive talent, especially in the venture space.

Layoffs have been in the headlines since last June, yet some firms have continued to add talent where needed. Here are some of the latest hires across the industry:

Surojit Chatterjee, former chief product officer at Coinbase, joined Andreessen Horowitz's crypto arm, A16z, as an executive in residence last week. Chatterjee shared the news on Twitter, saying he was "looking forward to helping out founders and builders scale their businesses."

The former VP of product at Google joined Coinbase in 2020. He had been working in an advisory role since October before departing the firm on Feb. 3. The product team was split into four divisions, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, after his departure.

Another investment firm, Paradigm, also added executive talent — Charlie Noyes and Dan Robinson were promoted to general partners. The firm, which listed the changes on its website, had not previously featured the title. Co-founders of Paradigm, Fred Ehrsam and Matt Huang, hold the titles of managing partner, while the rest of the investing team were either investment partners or associates.

"We couldn't be more pleased to promote Charlie Noyes and Dan Robinson to general partner," Huang said in a statement sent to The Block.

Seven Seven Six-backed digital fashion brand Syky bolstered its ranks with former Meta and Snap product lead David Kang, who will join the firm as director of product.

Kang shared the news in a LinkedIn post, adding that one of the areas he is "most excited about in the future of the internet is the evolution of the creator economy — specifically the democratization of creative industries and how this will empower creatives globally."

Syky recently completed a $9.5 million Series A round led by Seven Seven Six, Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital Group and Polygon Ventures, according to a release.