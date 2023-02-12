US government partner Mitre is hiring a web3 economist

Not-for-profit U.S. government partner Mitre is seeking a new economist to help analyze and evaluate the web3 ecosystem, according to a job advertisement posted to LinkedIn.

The job advert calls for applicants with experience with "digital assets, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DAOs, DeFi protocols, and/or blockchain applications" plus knowledge "of smart contracts." The new economist will work out of Mitre's Cost & Business Analytics Department.

Mitre, according to its LinkedIn page, operates federally funded research and development centers and works to solve the "nation’s biggest challenges in defense, cybersecurity, healthcare, homeland security, the judiciary and transportation."