Coinbase CEO visits Washington, D.C. in push for regulatory clarity, less sugar

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said he was in Washington, D.C. today in a push for clearer rules amid rising uncertainty in the sector following enforcement actions this month against Kraken and Paxos. He also said a Senate cafeteria needed more low sugar options.

"’I'm in Washington D.C. and had a meeting canceled," he wrote on Twitter. "Will be at the Dirksen Senate Office building snack bar for the next hour or so, if anyone wants to come chat about crypto and how we get crypto legislation + regulatory clarity this year."

"This place is carb central," he wrote in a follow up tweet after spotting soft serve ice cream in the cafeteria. "Need more low sugar options."