Scammers nab NFT's from ecosystem of Super Bowl advertiser on game day: PeckShield

Limit Break took to one of the biggest stages in television on Sunday to promote a new NFT collection belonging to its anime-styled DigiDaigaku brand during the Super Bowl. Far from the spotlight a scam artist was busy stealing several DigiDaigaku NFTs from their rightful owners, according to crypto security firm PeckShield.



“The phisher 0xA69F8 has grabbed 153 NFTs in the past 12 hours, including four Digidaigaku and six DigiDaigakuHeroes,” PeckShield posted on Twitter. The crypto security firm also said that DigiDaigaku #756 and DigiDaigaku #1407 had, in the past, sold for more than $12,000 each on the X2Y2 platform.

NFT studios are trying to expand the reach of their brands in order to attract mainstream consumers, even as the broader industry has suffered a months-long crisis of confidence triggered by hacks, scams and allegations of fraud.



Limit Break’s Super Bowl advertisement, which cost $6.5 million, was the lone crypto promotion made during the highly-anticipated game. In a 30-second spot, the company broadcast a QR code that people could scan in the hopes of minting a free NFT in the DigiDaigaku ecosystem.



Limit Break didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the phishing scam reported by PeckShield.

The Super Bowl promotion advertised Limit Break's 10,000-piece NFT collection called DigiDaigaku Dragon Eggs. The NFTs, which were free to mint, have already generated more than $1.7 million in trading volume on the secondary market, according to OpenSea data.

Limit Break's DigiDaigaku Genesis collection has racked more than $28 million in volume since launching last year, also according to OpenSea.