Aura Network raised $4M in Pre-Series A funding round led by Hashed and Coin98

Up to now, this is one of the most significant funds raises for Aura Network with the investment of Hashed, one of South Korea’s highest-profile crypto investment firms. In the 5 years of establishment, its investment portfolio has included over 80+ projects across multiple categories, namely NFT brands such as Axie Infinity and The Sandbox, blockchain networks such as Cosmos and Klaytn, DeFi protocols like MakerDAO.

"Hashed is delighted to back Aura Network in its pre-mainnet round. We are impressed with Aura Network's technical track record, which has allowed it to evolve into one of the biggest open-source contributors to Cosmos. We are fundamentally optimistic about the Cosmos ecosystem and also believe in Aura Network's vision in building a comprehensive layer one which supports NFTs, gaming, and sustainable DeFi." - Joseph Young, Senior Associate of Hashed.

In this round, Aura Network’s fundraising efforts also engaged some notable Blockchain projects, including GuildFi, Istari, and other angel investors. Furthermore, strategic relationships with these investors and partners will provide advice on operations, product and business development, marketing efforts and more.

”It's been amazing supporting Giang and his talented team at Aura from the start and watching them develop daily. By providing a trustworthy, lightning-fast, scalable, and NFT-centric layer 1, Aura Network is the perfect match to hasten the adoption of NFT in various utilities worldwide. We are thrilled to back Aura, a team with excellent execution abilities, deep technical knowledge, robust foundation for user and developer relationships, and wholehearted commitment to quality in making NFT widely accepted." - Thanh, Founder of Coin98.

What’s next for Aura Network?

“Web3 and NFTs are here to stay. Standing on the shoulders of giants, we will use this amount of funds to set up for the next cycle of continued development regardless of any market situation.” - Giang Tran, Founder & CEO of Aura Network.

The funds are earmarked for Aura Network’s ecosystem expansion, including increasing the number of global Web3 projects and products built in our ecosystem. Moving towards the Mainnet launch, Aura Network’s development team is currently focusing on building several new products as a part of the ecosystem. The schedule to release these products will be shortly announced in our 2023 roadmap.

With the strong support of angel investors and partners, Aura Network will fuel the growth of NFTs mass adoption and become one of the leading Web3 builders.

About Hashed

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs and engineers in 2017, Hashed is a leading blockchain firm in Asia with a portfolio that spans the globe.

About Coin98 Ventures

Coin98 Ventures is the venture capital arm of Coin98 Finance, a Web3 Vietnam-based building hub. The firm seeks to invest in founders with disruptive ideas and innovative approaches across the Web3 stack, from layer 1 protocols and infrastructures to consumer-facing applications.

About Aura Network

Aura Network is an ecosystem built to accelerate global NFTs adoption. Aura Network focuses on building the Internet of NFTs and bringing NFT and web3 to the masses.

