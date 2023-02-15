Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev to remain detained until April hearing

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Alexey Pertsev, the developer behind the crypto mixer Tornado Cash, will remain detained until his next hearing scheduled for April 21, a Dutch court ruled.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In addition, a pre-trial review will take place on May 24, the court of East Brabant handling the case told The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Authorities in the Netherlands first </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/163206/suspected-tornado-cash-developer-arrested-in-amsterdam" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="font-weight: 400;">arrested</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Pertsev in August, days after U.S. authorities placed sanctions on Tornado Cash, a crypto mixing service that allows users to obscure the details of transactions. The U.S. Treasury accused Tornado Cash — which redistributes crypto from multiple users in a pool, making the flows more difficult to trace — of "laundering funds for malicious cyber actors."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The money flows allegedly “included funds stolen through hacks by a group believed to be associated with North Korea," the</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">stated at the time of the arrest.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is the third time that Pertsev’s appeal was rejected. Since August, he has remained detained for three months at a time. His last appeal was </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/189086/tornado-cash-developer-alexey-pertsev-to-be-detained-another-three-months-in-amsterdam" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="font-weight: 400;">rejected</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in November.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pertsev’s arrest sparked a broader debate about what it means for regulators to sanction software and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/163415/tornado-cash-developer-arrest-sparks-fears-of-global-crypto-enforcement" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="font-weight: 400;">spurred</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> fears of unprecedented crypto enforcement.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p><span class="font-body font-size-7;">© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</span></p>\n</span>