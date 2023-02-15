Crypto prices higher, Blur token crosses $1 billion in volume in under 24 hours

Crypto prices were up across the board, while Blur's native token clocked huge volumes on its first day of trading.

Bitcoin was up 3.3% over the past day, trading around $21,815 by 1 p.m. EST, according to TradingView data.

Ether was higher by 2.2%, trading just below $1,600. Ripple's XRP added 2.7% in the past day, Cardano's ADA tacked on 1.8%, and Polygon's MATIC jumped 3.1%. Binance's BNB grew by 2.2% to once again trade above $300, having fallen below this level following the news that Paxos would stop minting BUSD.

Blur's native token was finally released on Tuesday, having been delayed last month. The token is currently trading at $0.91, according to Coinbase data.

The total supply of blur is capped at three billion, according to The Block Research, with 12% of tokens. (360 million BLUR) distributed by Tuesday's unlock. The token did about $1.1 billion in volume since yesterday's unlock, according to CoinGecko data.

The majority of the volume, $864 million, was on centralized exchanges.