Gaming titan Square Enix plots NFT game on Polygon

Square Enix, the maker of Final Fantasy, is set to debut its blockchain game Symbiogenesis as it wades further into the web3 waters.

The game, built on Ethereum Layer 2 Polygon, will be a "digital collectable art experience," according to a company release, with an evolving storyline set on a mysterious floating continent. Holding or trading digital collectables will be key to advancing in the game.

It will also offer players multiple endings, but only three players will get to play the final "World Mission."

“Symbiogenesis was designed from the ground up on the blockchain and is designed to provide an exceptional experience for both community building and trading,” said Symbiogenesis producer Naoyuki Tamate.

Ahead of the launch of the game this spring, Square Enix is planning a series of campaigns to help its fans get comfortable with blockchain-based products.

Just don't touch Final Fantasy

Despite its push to educate existing players, purist gaming fans have expressed the concern that Square Enix's blockchain experiment would lead to it touching its most valuable gaming IP, Final Fantasy. The company is among other gaming giants testing out new ways of entertaining, just away from their crown jewels.

Square Enix has multiple blockchain games based on original IPs under development, some of which were announced last year. In January, it said that it is also preparing to unveil even more titles this year.