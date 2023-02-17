Bitcoin, BNB slide as ether is little changed; crypto stocks rise

Bitcoin and BNB fell more than 2% over the past 24 hours, while ether was little changed. Crypto-related stocks were mostly up.

The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap was down to below $24,000 after surpassing $25,000 yesterday. BNB was trading just below $310. Ether hovered around $1,669.

Traditional markets were lower across the board, but crypto-related stocks traded higher, with Silvergate up more than 4% after the open, Coinbase rising nearly 2% and MicroStrategy up 1%.

MicroStrategy reported in a filing that it had sold 218,575 shares of class A common stock from a previously announced for proceeds of about $46.6 million. The company intends to use part of the proceeds for "general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin and working capital."

In a separate 10-K filing, MicroStrategy said it held around 132,500 bitcoin as of Feb. 15 that were acquired at an average price of $30,137.