Coinshares reports bitcoin outflows for the first time since December

Coinshares reported outflows from digital asset investment products totaling $32 million last week, the largest weekly amount since December.

Outflows had reached $62 million mid-way through the week, but sentiment improved by Friday, the firm said. Bitcoin trended lower through mid-week and has since picked back up, surpassing $25,000 last week for the first time in more than six months.

Coinshares said bitcoin accounted for most of the outflows for the week, totaling $25 million, while short-bitcoin investment products saw inflows of $3.7 million.

BTC chart from Tradingview