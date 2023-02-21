Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 21

Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Tuesday, with three gaining and the other 16 declining.
Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $24,451 by market close.
Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:
