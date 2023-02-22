A16z backed Bitski launches digital currency wallet

Bitski today rolls out a new wallet targeting crypto natives and newcomers alike.

Backed by major investors such as A16z, Galaxy Digital and Kindred Ventures, Bitski brings to Ethereum users an option to set up logins via email and password, similar to services like the Wax Cloud wallet on the Wax blockchain, and Dapper wallet on Flow Blockchain.

The Bitski wallet, which features both an iOS and browser extension, gives every user “a Bitski Vault Wallet and has the ability to import their existing wallets,” Bitski CEO and co-founder, Donnie Dinch, told The Block.

The vault is designed to make crypto wallets more accessible to non-crypto natives, according to Dinch.

“Bitski Vault wallets are hosted in our hardware-security modules. Keys never leave hardware and all transactions are signed in hardware. This allows users to traverse web3 seamlessly without needing to become key-management experts,” Dinch said.

In addition to the vault, the wallet also features self-custody support.

“When a Bitski user imports a self-custody wallet, it is securely stored on the device they’re imported on,” said Dinch.

The wallet also features a transaction simulator that Bitski said will help users to avoid being the target of phishing scams and a number of other features including a transaction feed, alerts for price changes as well as on and off chain activity, and a decentralized application browser.