Solana Spaces gives fans final week to snag free merch ahead of shut down in Miami, NYC

Solana Spaces is giving fans a final week to snag free merchandise before it shuts down stores after hosting more than 75,000 people and nearly 50 events.

"We’ve made the difficult decision to sunset our stores in NYC and Miami by the end of February, and to pivot our Solana onboarding efforts into digital products like DRiP, our free NFT product with more than 100k sign-ups," founder and CEO Vibhu Norby said on Twitter.

Promoting a vision of "web3, in real life," Solana Spaces operated stores and event spaces in New York's Hudson Yards district and Miami's trendy Wynwood neighborhood, where in-the-know fans somewhat sardonically sought out FTX-related merchandise after the exchange collapsed last year.

Initially funded by the Solana Foundation, its closing mirrors tougher, post-FTX times on the Solana network with the native SOL token losing 72% of its value over the past year.

"This week is your last week to come by our stores, take one last picture, and pick up your Solana merch." Norby wrote. "I’ve instructed our retail team to be ultra generous."