<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ark Innovation ETF added 53,783 Coinbase shares, while fellow fund, Ark Next Generation Internet ETF, added 9,802 shares, the company’s latest filing shows. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Coinbase shares <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/chart/?symbol=NASDAQ%3ACOIN"><span class="s2">closed</span></a> up just over 2% Thursday, at $62.33, according to TradingView, meaning Ark’s latest investment in Coinbase amounts to roughly $3.9 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-214869" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/02/Screen-Shot-2023-02-23-at-5.42.56-PM.png" alt="" width="1658" height="1292" /></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The latest COIN investment is just one of many in a series of Coinbase buys from Wood this month. Ark has spent nearly $37 million investing in the exchange so far this month.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p><span class="font-body font-size-7;">© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</span></p>\n</span>