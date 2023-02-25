Lido Finance reports largest ever daily stake inflow with more than 150,000 ETH staked

Lido Finance said Saturday that it saw the largest daily stake inflow ever on the protocol, with over 150,000 ether worth almost $240 million staked.

"Upon reaching this number, a curious (but important) protocol safety feature called Staking Rate Limit was activated," Lido said on Twitter, adding the limit "affects all parties who may try to mint stETH, regardless of approach."

Dragonfly Capital data scientist known as hildobby said the 150,000 ether had been staked by Tron founder Justin Sun, in a move that was also noted by the Twitter account Lookonchain.

"This is now the highest week by staked amount in almost a year," hildobby wrote.

Lido Finance earlier this month finished the design for the second version of its protocol that will add support for Ethereum staking withdrawals post-Shanghai. It's expected to go to a vote on Lido's governance platform by the end of the month.