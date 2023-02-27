Dookey Dash's top prize sells for $1.6 million, less than half original goal, says winning gamer

Professional gamer and Twitch streamer Kyle Jackson said he sold the digital “key” he won playing Yuga Labs’ video game Dookey Dash for a whopping 1,000 eth, which is about $1.6 million.



Jackson, more widely known by his gaming moniker Mongraal, won the digital key, which is an NFT, by nabbing the highest score on Dookey Dash, a promotional video game Yuga Labs created to both spur engagement among existing Bored Ape Yacht Club community members and newcomers. People who wanted to play Dookey Dash and be eligible for prizes had to acquire an NFT called a Sewer Pass.

Mongraal announced the sale on Twitter, saying he had agreed "to sell the key for 1000 eth to @AdamWeitsman.” “Super nice guy and thrilled the sale went through with him.”

The gamer’s original offer was 2,222 ETH ($3.6 million). Yuga Labs has yet to announce what the key will unlock for the person who holds it.