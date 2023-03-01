Robinhood rolls out wallet to iOS customers globally

Robinhood Wallet, which supports both the Polygon and Ethereum networks, is now available to all iOS customers worldwide.

The self-custody wallet, which had a waitlist of over 1 million users, can connect to a range of decentralized applications, Robinhood said in a blog post. Tokens currently supported include COMP, MATIC, SHIB, SOL, UNI and USDC, and users can also view and store NFTs on both Ethereum and Polygon.

"Users have told us they love how accessible and easy to use the app is, and that they really enjoy the ability to self-custody their digital assets and swap with no network fees on Polygon," Robinhood Crypto GM Johann Kerbrat said. "While we recognize it’s been a tumultuous few months in the crypto space, we remain committed to our mission to make Robinhood the most trusted, lowest cost, and easiest to use on-ramp to crypto."

Android support should come later this year, and the company is also planning features including a web3 browser, in-app rewards and support for more coins.