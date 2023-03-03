Uniswap forms six-member crypto bridge assessment committee

Uniswap DAO has created a committee tasked with evaluating crypto bridge providers for future deployments of its decentralized exchange on blockchain networks.

The new group dubbed Uniswap Bridge Assessment Committee has six members. These include Zellic co-founder Jazzy Bedi, Chaos Labs VP of Business Operations Ben O’Neill and co-authors of the Crosschain Risk Framework Ermyas Abebe and Peter Robinson. Sean Casey, CEO of Enzyme Finance protocol development at Avantgarde and David Hyland-Wood, adjunct associate professor at the University of Queensland School of Engineering, are the other committee members.

The committee will evaluate eight bridge providers, namely Axelar, Celer, deBridge, Hyperlane, LayerZero, Multichain, Router Protocol and Wormhole. Bridge providers enable users to transfer crypto tokens across different networks. The committee will also look into three bridge-agnostic solutions as part of their assessment process.

The committee’s stated goal is to provide short-term recommendations for the DAO concerning crypto bridges. These recommendations will be used in future cross-chain deployments.

The need for the committee arose amid intense debate during a recent governance process to deploy Uniswap v3 on the BNB Chain. Some community members faulted the selection of only one bridge provider for the proposed deployment. The process eventually ended with Wormhole chosen as the sole bridge solution.