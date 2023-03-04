Crypto lender Celsius converts almost 23,000 WBTC into bitcoin

Companies • March 4, 2023, 5:25AM EST
  • Beleaguered crypto lender Celsius converted 22,962.8 WBTC into bitcoin on Feb. 28. 
  • The transaction occurred with the consent of the Celsius’ creditor committee, said a filing in the lender’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection proceedings on Friday.

No reason was given as to why the exchange occurred. Wrapped bitcoin, or WBTC, is an ERC-2o token interoperable with the Ethereum blockchain. 

One of a number of crypto lenders to fall afoul of the bear market, Celsius entered into Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in July, when it revealed a $1.2 billion hole in its balance sheet. Since then, it's been working through a restructuring process and figuring how to pay creditors.

In January, a court-appointed examiner report detailed multiple operational failures, dishonest public statements, market manipulation and Ponzi-like recycling of client assets.

Last month, it put forward plans for a sale to NovaWulf  Digital Management, an investment firm founded in 2021 by former Wall Street dealmakers. Those plans were supported by the Celsius creditor committee earlier this week. 