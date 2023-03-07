Getty Images to release first NFTs from archives with Candy Digital

Photography giant Getty Images is making rare photos available to individual collectors in NFT form for the first time.

Photographs from its 1970s music and culture collection will be part of the offering via a partnership with NFT platform Candy Digital, according to a company release. As part of the launch, Candy Digital is also set to give away a free introductory NFT between March 7 and March 15.

Works by Don Paulsen, David Redfern, Fin Costello, Richard Creamer, Steve Morley and Peter Keegan, depicting Bruce Springsteen, Elvis, David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, AC/DC, Gladys Knight, James Brown and John Lennon will be available in open-edition mints.

The collection will be available on March 21 on Candy's website, with prices ranging from $25 to $200. It will be released to buyers in the United States (and territories), Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

The partnership comes as life appears to be returning to the NFT market. Marketplace volume grew for a fourth consecutive month in February, according to data from The Block Research — buoyed partly by the traction of NFT marketplace Blur's trading incentives.