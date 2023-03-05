Huobi to Join BitTorrent Chain's L2 Blockchain Ecosystem

Huobi, a virtual asset trading platform, announced joining the BTTC (BitTorrent Chain) ecosystem to support the development of a Layer 2 network based on BTTC. The goal is to promote an on-chain open financial system.

About BTTC

BTTC, the L2 solution for Ethereum, TRON and BNB Chain, was launched in December 2021 with ZK (Zero Proof of Knowledge) technology to be introduced later this year. This enables users to build decentralized applications anywhere and provides a secure, low-cost and fast development environment for dApps, thus creating an on-chain open ecosystem.

At its core, BTTC is a cross-chain solution that enables seamless asset exchange through digital asset connectivity of mainstream public chains such as Ethereum, TRON and BNB Chain, spanning a super network linking all blockchains.

The Significance of Huobi on BTTC

The addition of Huobi to the BTTC ecosystem will further promote the development and usage of decentralized applications on-chain and enhance the exchange's own ecosystem. Huobi has over 50 million users across the globe with over $100 trillion in cumulative assets traded. The exchange enables blockchain developers to serve a great number of verified users and connect voluminous digital assets worldwide. According to a report released by Huobi Research Institute at the end of 2022, global crypto users have reached 320 million. Huobi has the capacity to provide virtual asset trading services to hundreds of millions or even billions of users worldwide through the BTTC L2.

As a member of the Huobi global advisory board, H.E. Justin Sun commented, "Huobi joining the BTTC ecosystem reflects the industry's latest focus on L2 developments and also demonstrates the pioneering status of BTTC among its peers in the field of building a complete and pragmatic Layer 2 cross-chain network structure and platform."

By supporting the L2 network developments of mainstream public chains including Ethereum and TRON, Huobi aims to provide an a more open, secure, and diverse environment for all relevant developer teams.

In November 2022, Huobi completed its brand upgrade, launching a new growth strategy. The exchange seeks to promote responsible use of crypto for a wide range of users, and educate more people about everyday crypto adoption by introducing them to an ever-changing network of quality digital assets, ensuring the free flow of value created by each individual as a global citizen. Huobi values the voice of its community and creates every opportunity for users to participate in the early stages of quality projects.

This post is commissioned by BTTC and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.