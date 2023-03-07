Paxos survey shows 75% of respondents 'confident' in the future of crypto

A recent Paxos survey shows enthusiasm for cryptocurrency in the U.S. despite a volatile year for the burgeoning asset class.

Of 5,000 U.S.-based working-age adults surveyed, 75% remain "confident or somewhat confident in the future of crypto." The survey occurred Jan. 5 and 6 and included adults earning over $50,000, who had a bank account and who purchased crypto in the past three years.

According to the survey, 72% of respondents were "a little worried or not worried at all" about volatility in crypto markets over the past year. Despite the rough finish to 2022, with the collapse of FTX, the survey appears to show that American consumers remain interested in digital assets.