Nansen officially releases Query product for on-chain analytics

Blockchain data platform Nansen officially launched Query, a product that provides programmable access to blockchain datasets for crypto teams to perform data analytics. Query is built on the Google Cloud platform and can be integrated into existing technology stacks and web applications.

Nansen has labeled over 250 million blockchain addresses to offer on-chain insights for Query, the company said in a press release. The product also tracks 95% of all on-chain total value locked (TVL) across 17 of the world's most popular blockchain layers, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Fantom, Celo, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Ronin, Optimism, and Solana.

Nansen Query's curated datasets can decode complex blockchain events, providing data on entities and addresses, pricing, transaction history, and other details enhanced by Nansen's proprietary market and trading indicators.

"[Query] is now the platform that Nansen analysts use to perform on-chain analysis, build dashboards, and share their work with others," said Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik.

Nansen noted that Query is already being used by well-known crypto teams and investors, such as OpenSea, Google, MakerDAO, a16z, and others. The previous launch was more of a soft release, while this official launch represents a wider release to the public and an effort to increase its visibility and market reach.