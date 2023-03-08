Silvergate will liquidate bank, wind down operations

Silvergate Capital Corporation said it will wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate Silvergate Bank, one of crypto's most prominent banks, in accordance with applicable regulatory processes.

"In light of recent industry and regulatory developments, Silvergate believes that an orderly wind down of bank operations and a voluntary liquidation of the bank is the best path forward," the firm said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. "The bank’s wind down and liquidation plan includes full repayment of all deposits. The company is also considering how best to resolve claims and preserve the residual value of its assets, including its proprietary technology and tax assets."

The imminent demise of a prominent crypto-friendly bank attracted the Senate Banking Committee chairman's attention. “As the impact of FTX’s collapse continues to ripple outward, today we are seeing what can happen when a bank is overreliant on a risky, volatile sector like cryptocurrencies,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in a statement.

“I’ve been concerned that when banks get involved with crypto, it spreads risk across the financial system and it will be taxpayers and consumers who pay the price," he added. That’s why I am continuing to work with my colleagues in Congress and financial regulators to establish strong safeguards for our financial system from the risks of crypto.”

The La Jolla, California-based bank has taken a beating recently over its ties to FTX and Alameda Research. Coinbase, Paxos, Circle and Gemini were among the companies that distanced themselves from the bank after it warned the SEC that it was "less than well-capitalized" and was "re-evaluating its business" and delayed the filing of its annual report.

Moody's last week downgraded the company's long-term issuer rating for a second time and warned further rating cuts were on the table. Shortly after the rating downgrade, the bank announced it was closing its 24-hour money transfer system known as the Silvergate Exchange Network.

