Moonbirds whale sells almost 500 NFTs on Blur for significant losses

Over the past 24 hours, one Ethereum address liquidated almost 500 Moonbirds NFTs for significant losses.

Selling in batches, the address realized losses between 9% and 33% — with 200 Moonbirds sold for a loss greater than 32%. The transactions all took place on NFT marketplace Blur and amount to a total loss of more than 700 ether, according to NFTTrack.

The address in question no longer holds any NFTs and its ether balance is below 0.001 ETH ($1.21).

The floor price for Moonbirds has declined by more than 27% over the past 24 hours.

Often considered a "blue-chip" NFT collection, Moonbirds made headlines last April when, within a week of its launch, one sold for 350 ether — worth about $1 million at the time.