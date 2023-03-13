Binance converting $1 billion in BUSD to bitcoin, ether and BNB

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced on Twitter that the foremost crypto exchange would convert the approximately $1 billion remaining from its Industry Recovery Initiative funds to native crypto assets — precisely, bitcoin, ether and BNB.
The cryptocurrencies will be purchased using the exchange's dollar-pegged stablecoin, BUSD.
Zhao — who is widely known by his initials, CZ — shared that, for transparency, some of the transactions will occur on-chain.
Crypto unbanked
The $1 billion conversions to native crypto assets come amid a banking crisis that captured the United States' attention over the weekend.
Last night, the New York Department of Financial Services seized what was widely considered the last crypto-friendly bank, Signature Bank, citing systematic risks — effectively cutting the crypto industry off from banks in the country.
The move coincides with the Federal Reserve's creation of a Bank Term Funding Program, which — on fears of a broader economic impact — will lend money to Silicon Valley Bank and ensure deposits beyond $250,000 are accessible. Silicon Valley Bank's collapse is the second-largest in the country's history.
"Took 15 seconds and costs $1.29," CZ tweeted, citing a movement of funds worth over $980 million. "Imagine moving $980 million through a bank before banking hours on a Monday."
