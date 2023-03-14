Some banks are still willing to play ball with crypto: CoinDesk

The high-profile failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank have left something of a void for crypto firms needing banking partners — but certain banks remain open for business.

Santander, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, BankProv, Bridge Bank, Mercury, Multis and Series Financial are among the banks still reportedly willing to work with crypto firms.

The list is based on messages — obtained by CoinDesk — exchanged between staff at the outlet's parent company Digital Currency Group, who had been discussing the pursuit of new banking partners for portfolio companies.

DCG also contacted BlackRock, JPMorgan and Bank of America — as well as international banks Revolut, United Overseas Bank and Bank Leumi — according to CoinDesk.

Even if some tradfi banks are still willing to play ball with crypto firms in the U.S., however, services may be restricted based on crypto exposure.