From a napkin to the patent office, CoinRoutes algorithmic trading platform gets approval

<p>CoinRoutes, a crypto trading software provider, has been granted a U.S. patent for its latest enterprise trading solution. </p>
<p>The trading software provider, headed up by Wall Street veteran Dave Weisberger, successfully received a patent for its "Distributed Crypto-Currency Smart Order Router with Cost Calculator" this week. The firm's latest product is designed to help traders navigate crypto markets, which can be challenging with a plethora of data and venues, Weisberger told The Block.</p>
<p>The multitude of different exchanges listing cryptocurrencies at different prices and exchange-specific requirements creates issues for traders, making it difficult to execute trades when needed, the firm says.</p>
<div class="page" title="Page 1">
<div class="section">
<div class="layoutArea">
<div class="column">
<p>CoinRoutes' latest product has humble beginnings, with its initial design being drawn up on a napkin in 2017 by CTO Ian Weisberger, Dave's son, according to the CEO. </p>
<p>The design allows CoinRoutes to offer a secure enterprise solution to each client, said Dave Weisberger. The firm does so "at a much lower cost than our competition, without cutting corners on the terabytes of crypto market data that inform the decision-making of our algorithms," he added. </p>
<p>"The award of our patent is recognition that CoinRoutes is providing our clients with a secure and cost-effective tool that wasn't previously available to digital asset traders," he concluded.</p>
<p>The software will allow traders to execute trades across centralized and decentralized exchanges, including dYdX and Uniswap. CoinRoutes will have no access to users' keys, Ian Weisberger noted. </p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>