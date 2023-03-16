Crypto prices continue to climb despite market uncertainty

Amid layers of market uncertainty, the price of bitcoin traded up today, hovering just below $25,000 toward the close of traditional markets.
By 5:36 p.m. EDT, the token was trading at $24,869, up 2.1% on the day, according to data from TradingView.
Other cryptocurrencies also rose, with ether rising 0.5% to trade at $1,665. Binance saw its BNB token climb 6.6% after announcing yesterday that Uniswap will be released on the BNB Chain network.
Polygon's MATIC added 0.8%, and Cardano's ADA dropped 1.6%.
Crypto-related stocks also climbed throughout the day, buoyed by a rise in equities as distressed bank Credit Suisse secured a $54 billion line of credit.
Coinbase shares added about 5.1% by 5:20 p.m. EDT, according to TradingView data. MicroStrategy and Block were both higher by 5.9 and 1.3%, respectively.
© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.