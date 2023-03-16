Crypto prices continue to climb despite market uncertainty

Amid layers of market uncertainty, the price of bitcoin traded up today, hovering just below $25,000 toward the close of traditional markets.

By 5:36 p.m. EDT, the token was trading at $24,869, up 2.1% on the day, according to data from TradingView.

Other cryptocurrencies also rose, with ether rising 0.5% to trade at $1,665. Binance saw its BNB token climb 6.6% after announcing yesterday that Uniswap will be released on the BNB Chain network.

Polygon's MATIC added 0.8%, and Cardano's ADA dropped 1.6%.

Crypto-related stocks also climbed throughout the day, buoyed by a rise in equities as distressed bank Credit Suisse secured a $54 billion line of credit.

Coinbase shares added about 5.1% by 5:20 p.m. EDT, according to TradingView data. MicroStrategy and Block were both higher by 5.9 and 1.3%, respectively.