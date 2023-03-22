QuickNode Empowers Blockchain Developers with Flow Integration to Accelerate Global Adoption

Trusted by world-class brands such as the NFL, NBA, Ticketmaster, and Mattel, Flow offers a mobile-ready infrastructure, user-centric account model, and frictionless onboarding — making it an ideal choice for developers seeking to create applications with a seamless user experience across platforms. QuickNode's support for Flow will empower developers to build innovative, beautiful dApps, taking advantage of Flow's features while benefiting from QuickNode's robust infrastructure.

"QuickNode's integration with Flow is a significant milestone for our blockchain infrastructure ecosystem, as it provides developers with a scalable and user-friendly protocol for building next-generation consumer applications. With collaborations and projects, such as NBA Top Shot, CryptoKitties, Ubisoft, and Warner Music Group, it is undoubtedly helping drive mainstream adoption of blockchain technology," said Dmitry Shklovsky, QuickNode Co-founder and Co-CEO.

From the start, Flow was designed for building consumer-scale decentralized applications. Its unique multi-node architecture enables the network to scale without sharding or reducing decentralization by separating the roles of validator nodes into Collection, Consensus, Execution, and Verification. This approach allows for thousands of times higher throughput and lower costs while maintaining atomic, consistent, isolated, and durable (ACID) transactions — ensuring a positive user experience and full composability for developers.

Flow also features familiar and accessible onboarding that introduces mainstream users to Web3 in phases, and it provides the right infrastructure for building mobile-first experiences to appeal to consumers.

Flow is developer-friendly at its core. Its resource-oriented programming language, Cadence, is designed specifically for making smart contract development faster and more secure. Cadence's strong, static type system minimizes runtime errors, while its pre- and post-conditions enforce expected behavior, making the language easier to learn, audit, and use. At the same time, Flow’s developer ergonomics enable upgradeable smart contracts and built-in logging support.

By supporting Flow, QuickNode is helping to pave the way for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. Applications built on Flow can put consumers in control of their data, create new types of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world, and build open economies owned by users.

“Flow’s integration with QuickNode means builders can now tap into the accessible core infrastructure they need to power applications at scale on Flow,” said Chirag Narang, Head of Product at Flow. “This will further enhance building on Flow as the computational layer for mainstream Web3 experiences, and we can’t wait to see how it will fuel innovation and growth throughout the Flow ecosystem.”

For more information on QuickNode's support for Flow and how developers can leverage this powerful platform, visit QuickNode.com.

--

QuickNode is a leading blockchain infrastructure provider that empowers developers and businesses with reliable, high-performance Web3 development solutions to build and scale blockchain applications. With its robust infrastructure, comprehensive tooling, and support for 18 blockchain networks and counting, QuickNode is committed to driving the global adoption of blockchain technology.

This post is commissioned by QuickNode and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.