Reunit, the wallet built on top of LayerZero available in beta

After several months of development and the success of the token presale, Reunit is now available in beta version: https://everywhere.finance

What is Reunit?

Reunit is the first truly omnichain wallet, built on top of LayerZero. With Reunit Wallet, a user can simultaneously transfer funds from multiple blockchain to another in one click, unlocking their full purchasing power.

OFT tokens (omnichain fungible token) are, for the first time, natively supported by a wallet.

A successful community fundraiser

Reunit managed to raise $1.1M in 8 hours, via a private community sale on February 28, without the intervention of a single VC.

Beta phase one is now online at https://everywhere.finance and directly accessible on :

What's next?

Reunit will enter beta phase two from mid-April, allowing users to connect to any decentralized application, and to be able to interact with them from any blockchain !

Example: You are on Uniswap Ethereum, you want to swap USDC, you will be able to use all of your USDC available on Ethereum / Arbitrum / Optimism / Polygon etc. in one click and in one transaction.

This post is commissioned by everywhere.finance and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.