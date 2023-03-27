Ripple's XRP gains as bitcoin, ether tumble at start of the week

Crypto prices trended lower after the weekend, but Ripple's XRP bucked the trend and increased more than 6% over the past day.

Bitcoin was trading at around $27,950 as of 9:45 am EDT, down about 1.1% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum was down slightly by 1.7% and priced at $1,764.

BTC/USD graph by TradingView

Dogecoin and OKB were also trending higher.

MicroStrategy slid after saying it bought $150 million in bitcoin between mid-February and last week.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView.

Other crypto companies were also mostly trading down, with Galaxy Digital declining 1.3% and Coinbase lower by 3.2%. Block was rose 2.9%.

In traditional markets, the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 were both trending slightly higher, rising 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.