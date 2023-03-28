Huobi Launches Dominica Metaverse Bound Token (DMBT), Advancing Globalization of Web3 and the Metaverse

DMBT serves as an on-chain identity for users who have completed their Level-3 KYC verification on Huobi. It serves as a credential for verified DMDC members and is a type of soulbound token (SBT) that is unique, non-transferable, and revocable.

After successfully completing the Huobi KYC process, users can obtain their Dominica Metaverse Digital Identity (DDID) and become a DMDC. DDID holders are eligible for a physical Dominica Metaverse Identification Card (DMIC). The potential benefits of DMDC membership may cover a variety of on-chain and off-chain use cases utilizing the DDID, including the facilitation of online KYC processes across international crypto trading or financial service platforms subject to local regulations, and collaboration with various membership programs shared by real-life consumer businesses globally.

Furthermore, users can mint DMBT on the TRON blockchain with their DDID, which can be viewed on any wallet that supports TRON NFT protocols.

H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and Global Advisor to Huobi, commented, "DDID will serve as the building block for Web 3 and a bridge connecting the real and virtual worlds. Essentially, the on-chain digital identity system lays the foundation for a future metaverse world that is truly capable of servicing the global population across physical boundaries and national borders in mankind's pursuit toward inclusive digital freedom."

This post is commissioned by TRON and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.