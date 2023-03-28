Bankman-Fried accused of bribing one or more Chinese officials with $40 million

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly bribed one or more Chinese officials to unfreeze Alameda Research accounts, according to a new superseding indictment in his criminal case.

The 13-count superseding indictment was unsealed on Tuesday morning. The filing includes a new count for conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Bankman-Fried and others allegedly directed and caused the transfer of approximately $40 million in cryptocurrency intended to benefit one or more Chinese government officials, according to the indictment.

"Bankman-Fried and others agreed to pay cryptocurrency to one or more foreign officials in China to influence and induce them to unfreeze the accounts in order to assist Bankman-Fried, Alameda, and others in obtaining and retaining business for, and directing business to, Bankman-Fried, Alameda, and others,” the superseding indictment says.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York previously unsealed a 12-count superseding indictment against Bankman-Fried in February. The former FTX boss has not been arraigned on five of the 13 charges in the new indictment.

Bankman-Fried was arrested in December, a month after his crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy protection. The FTX founder is accused of mishandling customer funds, among other misdeeds, and could spend the rest of his life in jail if convicted on all charges. He has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges and is awaiting an October trial.

Three former FTX and Alameda executives have pleaded guilty to criminal charges.