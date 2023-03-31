Justin Sun claims he remains WTO ambassador for Grenada, shares screenshots

Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain, says he remains a diplomat representing Grenada, despite local reports earlier this week saying he no longer holds that status.

The reports are "not true," Sun told The Block, while sharing a screenshot dated Friday that shows he has an active profile on the World Trade Organization (WTO)'s internal registration website as the ambassador for Grenada.

Sun also shared a screenshot of WTO's "internal terminal" that lists him as Grenada's ambassador and permanent representative to the WTO.

Earlier this week, the Grenada Broadcasting Network, jointly owned by the Caribbean Communications Network and the government, reported that Sun had been stripped of his status as ambassador sometime after elections held in June 2022, when the New National Party, which had granted Sun the position, was ousted by the National Democratic Congress.

Sun was appointed as WTO ambassador by the government of Grenada in December 2021. Since his appointment, he has styled himself "His Excellency" on his social media accounts. He still maintains the "H.E." label on his verified personal Twitter account and his diplomatic Twitter account.

The WTO and the government of Grenada did not immediately respond to The Block's requests for comment.

Sun and Tron were sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week for offering and selling two unregistered crypto tokens, Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT). The regulator also alleged that they manipulated the prices of TRX between April 2018 and February 2019.