Dogecoin skyrockets as Crypto Twitter wonders what Elon is doing with logo

Dogecoin shot up more than 17% on Monday after Twitter's blue bird logo was changed on the website for some users to the famed meme of a Shiba Inu dog.

Crypto Twitter buzzed with intrigue as to what owner and CEO Elon Musk might be doing.

"Doge for some reason is showing up on Twitter and I can only assume this was supposed to be an April Fools joke that took 3 days to roll out because no one knows how the site works anymore," on Twitter user wrote.

The price of DOGE shot up over 17% at 2:17 p.m. EDT to above $0.09, according to CoinGecko. That's the highest price in about two months.

Musk hasn't yet tweeted as to what he might be up to.