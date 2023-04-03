Dogecoin skyrockets as Crypto Twitter wonders what Elon is doing with logo

Dogecoin shot up more than 17% on Monday after Twitter's blue bird logo was changed on the website for some users to the famed meme of a Shiba Inu dog.
Crypto Twitter buzzed with intrigue as to what owner and CEO Elon Musk might be doing.
"Doge for some reason is showing up on Twitter and I can only assume this was supposed to be an April Fools joke that took 3 days to roll out because no one knows how the site works anymore," on Twitter user wrote.
The price of DOGE shot up over 17% at 2:17 p.m. EDT to above $0.09, according to CoinGecko. That's the highest price in about two months.
Musk hasn't yet tweeted as to what he might be up to.
© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.