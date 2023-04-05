Nine Chronicles’ D:CC PFP NFT Unlocks New Possibilities: Enhanced Utility of D:CC NFTs Empower Nine Chronicles Universe, Community and its Value

Planetarium Labs, a community-driven Web 3 game publisher that raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, has successfully integrated Decentralized Cats (D:CC) NFTs and introduced four new D:CC pets into its blockchain-based game, Nine Chronicles. This groundbreaking integration marks one of the first cases where Profile Picture (PFP) NFTs have been transformed into in-game features. This update significantly enhances the utility of D:CC NFTs, expanding the Nine Chronicles universe, creating an immersive gaming experience for players, fostering growth in the D:CC community, and furthering the development of decentralized innovations. With the increased utility, D:CC NFTs become more valuable assets, attracting gamers' and collectors' interest.

Nine Chronicles, a decentralized, open-source, free-to-play MMORPG based on Norse mythology, is run on a peer-to-peer network of players without requiring any centralized server to host. The entire game, from crafting an item to complex battles, takes place fully on-chain, governed by its community and supported by a complex economy.

The integration of D:CC NFTs and new pets into Nine Chronicles remarkably expands the game's universe, bestowing both veteran players and newcomers with extraordinary gaming experiences. The seamless integration of D:CC NFTs and new pets elevates the in-game experience, empowering players to personalize their in-game characters to reflect the distinctive appearance of the NFTs they own. Furthermore, D:CC NFT holders can leverage their assets by staking them on the D:CC homepage, accruing D:CC Mileage (DCCM) in the process, which can be utilized to summon pets within the game. Consequently, D:CC NFTs have gained significance in the Nine Chronicles economy beyond just providing a unique appearance, further enhancing their utility and value within the game.

The pets offer valuable help to players in crafting items, featuring useful skills like reduced crafting time, lower crafting costs, and a higher chance of obtaining special skills and options. This enhanced gameplay experience is set to capture the gaming community's attention, and the growing D:CC community is expected to drive demand for these digital assets.

To help newcomers get onboard with D:CC NFTs, Planetarium Labs has planned a special event with various partners that will provide an engaging introduction to the world of Decentralized Cats. This event will allow them to dive into the unique gaming experience offered by Nine Chronicles and D:CC NFTs. The event is expected to attract more users and further expand the already thriving community.

In addition to the current integrations, more features for D:CC NFTs are planned for the near future, ensuring that Nine Chronicles remains potent in the web3 market. The ongoing expansion and enhancement of the gaming experience, the upcoming features, and the diligent commitment of the Planetarium Labs team to keeping promises with the players are expected to attract more users to the platform, leading to a more diverse and thriving community. As the D:CC NFT ecosystem expands, it will contribute to a healthier Nine Chronicles environment, thus consequently hiking the value of NCG.

Jaesuk Kim, CEO of Planetarium Labs, shared his vision for the future: "With our commitment to developing new features and expanding the Nine Chronicles universe, we aim to create a lasting impact in the web3 gaming market, delivering unique and engaging experiences for our players and the D:CC community."

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs is a community-driven Web3 game company that believes that communities can create infinite possibilities through decentralized innovations and strives to empower massively multiplayer online games with creative freedom and player governance. The company recently raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands. Planetarium Labs is partnered with the industry’s leading companies, including Binance, Ubisoft, The Sandbox, WeMade, Hashed, Sfermion, IDEO CoLab, XLGames and Samsung Next.

About Nine Chronicles

Nine Chronicles is a decentralized, open-source, free-to-play MMORPG based on Norse mythology and the first title to be developed with Libplanet. Nine Chronicles is run on a peer-to-peer network of players without requiring any centralized server to host. The entire game, from crafting an item to complex battles, takes place fully on-chain. Nine Chronicles is governed by its community and supported by a complex economy where supply and demand are the greatest currencies.

To learn more about Nine Chronicles, visit Nine Chronicles’ Twitter, Discord and Medium.





This post is commissioned by Planetarium Labs and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.