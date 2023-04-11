Uncomplicating Web3 Development With Tenderly

The Web3 development tooling space has been rapidly expanding in recent years. Developers now have access to a diverse range of tools designed to simplify the process of developing dapps and smart contracts.

These tools cater to different stages of the development lifecycle and address various challenges, such as enhancing collaboration, improving visibility, and optimizing performance.

Focusing on addressing these common pain points, Tenderly has become an invaluable resource for developers looking to accelerate their projects and overcome Web3 development hurdles.

1. Slow feedback loops and limited collaboration

One of the most frustrating aspects of Web3 development is the painfully slow feedback loop. Limited team collaboration significantly hampers progress and makes it difficult to iterate on projects efficiently.

Furthermore, it's not uncommon for teams to work in isolated environments, making it challenging to share progress, exchange ideas, and collaborate on solutions.

Tenderly tackles this challenge head-on by incorporating collaboration features where they matter most — troubleshooting. Multiple team members can work on a single project and leave comments on specific lines of code. This enables teams to exchange feedback more effectively, come up with solutions faster, and foster a more productive development environment.

2. Unreliable insights into gas consumption

Another major challenge in Web3 development has to do with optimizing smart contract code to consume minimal amounts of gas.

Many gas profilers on the market are actually gas estimators that give you an estimate of how much gas will be spent based on network congestion. This can be helpful, but in most cases, it doesn't provide the level of detail engineers need.

Tenderly's Gas Profiler provides comprehensive gas usage insights by breaking down the gas consumption of each function call, allowing developers to pinpoint inefficiencies and better optimize their code.

Additionally, Transaction Simulator allows developers to test their gas optimizations in a risk-free environment. By simulating against the latest state of the blockchain, developers can accurately assess the impact of their optimizations and avoid overspending on gas.

3. Deciphering vague error messages

Debugging Web3 applications often involves sifting through a sea of unclear console outputs to pinpoint the root cause of an issue. This painstaking process can be incredibly time-consuming, especially when trying to identify elusive bugs buried deep within the code.

Tenderly's flagship Debugger gives developers a visual, user-friendly interface for inspecting exact lines of code that are causing transactions to fail.

Debugger eliminates the need for manual decoding, empowering developers to tackle bugs more effectively and increase the overall integrity of their projects. It also provides features such as filtering internal and external calls, tracing transaction execution, and evaluating individual expressions.

Tenderly at the forefront of innovation in Web3 development

As the Web3 development landscape continues to evolve, Tenderly remains at the cutting edge, consistently working on new solutions to enhance the developer experience and streamline the development process.

Tenderly is tackling these challenges by providing an integrated environment for developing and pushing smart contracts to production with reduced complexity and minimal setup.

Tenderly's unwavering commitment to innovation will continue to empower developers with more efficient tools that foster the rapid creation and deployment of decentralized applications.

This post is commissioned by Tenderly and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.