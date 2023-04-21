<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227457/gemini-apac-ceo-india">Gemini</a>, the crypto <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227457/gemini-apac-ceo-india">exchange founded</a> by twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is launching a derivatives platform — but only for users outside of the U.S.</p>\r\n<p>Dubbed the Gemini Foundation, the platform's first derivatives contract will be a BTC perpetual contract denominated in Gemini dollars. An ETH/GUSD perpetual contract will follow, the company said Friday in a <a href="https://www.gemini.com/blog/introducing-gemini-foundation-a-non-us-crypto-derivatives-platform">blog post</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"Gemini Foundation will allow eligible customers to leverage their crypto assets to achieve long or short crypto exposure in order to manage risk, generate returns, and gain directional exposure," the company said, adding that it would provide more information about the meaning of the name at a later date. </p>\r\n<p>The platform will be available in countries including Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Argentina, Bahamas, Bermuda, Brazil, El Salvador, Israel, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand and Turkey.</p>\r\n<p>Gemini said yesterday that it had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227457/gemini-apac-ceo-india">big plans</a> to expand outside of the U.S., with a new chief executive officer for Asia-Pacific and a forthcoming office in India. The announcement comes as U.S. exchanges are increasingly focusing on markets abroad amid an increasingly complex regulator environment. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>