<p>Visa is hiring software engineers for its <a href="https://navigate.visa.com/na/money-movement/in-conversation-with-cuy-sheffield-visas-head-of-crypto/">crypto division</a> as it develops new products aimed at the space.</p>
<p>"We have an ambitious crypto product roadmap @Visa and just opened a few reqs for senior software engineers to help us drive mainstream adoption of public blockchain networks and stablecoin payments," Cuy Sheffield, the head of crypto at the company,<a href="https://twitter.com/cuysheffield/status/1650533302724591616"> said on Twitter</a>.</p>
<p>The London-based gigs are hybrid positions, and employees should expect to be in the office two to three set days a week. In addition to programming proficiently, the company is looking for experience in "building highly available &amp; scalable backend systems" and passion for web3 technologies. </p>
<p>The job postings come following layoffs across the industry, among them from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/223917/moonpay-staff-leaving-not-layoffs">MoonPay</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/223175/disney-has-nixed-its-metaverse-team-wsj">Disney</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/210136/crypto-market-maker-gsr-makes-further-layoffs-as-bear-market-bites">GSR</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/200383/coinbase-to-cut-20-of-staff-in-latest-round-of-layoffs">Coinbase</a>. A number of firms from FTX to Voyager have also filed for bankruptcy protection over the past year, and while bitcoin has rallied in 2023, the cryptocurrency is still down some 60% since peaking in 2021.</p>
<h2>Visa's in it</h2>
<p>Understanding of Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions and experience writing smart contracts using Solidity are recommended, the company said in the <a href="https://usa.visa.com/en_us/jobs/REF023955W">job posting</a>. </p>
<p>"Particularly interested in experience using Github Copilot and other AI assisted engineering tools to write and debug smart contracts," Sheffield <a href="https://twitter.com/cuysheffield/status/1650533302724591616">wrote</a>.</p>
<p>Visa <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/215949/visas-crypto-strategy-not-going-anywhere">said last month</a> that it was committed to its crypto strategy, despite high-profile failures in the sector over the past year. In a recent <a href="https://usa.visa.com/solutions/crypto/auto-payments-for-self-custodial-wallets.html">thought leadership proposal</a>, the company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/196442/visa-proposes-using-starknet-for-automatic-recurring-payments">singled out StarkNet</a>, a layer 2 blockchain built on top of Ethereum, and said it could help bridge the gap between crypto and the real world by letting people who use self-custodial wallets pay their bills more easily.</p>