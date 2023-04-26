<p>The bitcoin price dramatically crashed after a strong rally earlier today saw the foremost cryptocurrency once again reach $30,000. It is now trading below $28,000 after retracing all of its gains in a single hourly candle.</p>\n<p>Market data indicates that the gyrations spelled trouble for both long and short positions. Liquidations have neared $200 million over the last four hours, according to Coinglass. </p>\n<p>While the exact driver of the dramatic declines is currently unconfirmed, prominent crypto news alerter "db" <a href="https://twitter.com/tier10k/status/1651317391626846214">claims</a> that Mt. Gox and U.S. government wallets are making transactions, citing market intelligence platform Arkham — which retweeted and responded. Arkham later deleted their response, which was a saluting emoji.</p>\n<p>However, some <a href="https://twitter.com/z00m3rf13d/status/1651323758647336961?s=20">believe</a> the Arkham alert was a mistake. </p>\n<p>A bitcoin address identified as the U.S. government's storage point for Silk Road hack funds holds some $1.9 billion worth of BTC as of press time. A transaction did <a href="https://www.blockchain.com/explorer/addresses/btc/bc1qa5wkgaew2dkv56kfvj49j0av5nml45x9ek9hz6">occur</a> earlier Wednesday, but it was an inbound one worth approximately $0.19. The transaction is pending confirmation as of press time.</p>\n<p>The Block reached out to Arkham for confirmation and further comment. Following the publication of this story, the crypto news wire DB reported that Arkham's alert was the result of an error sent following a bug fix. </p>\n\n<div id="attachment_228518"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 2678px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-228518" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/BTCUSD_2023-04-26_22-37-29.png" alt="tradingview chart showing a bitcoin price crash" width="2668" height="764" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of bitcoin crashed suddenly today. Source: TradingView</span></p></div>\n\n<p><em>This is a developing story and will be updated.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>