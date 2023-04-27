<p>The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the home of former FTX executive Ryan Salame earlier today, according to the <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/27/technology/ftx-ryan-salame-sam-bankman-fried.html">New York Times</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The raid took place at about 7 a.m. ET in Potomac, Md., per the Times, citing people with knowledge of the events. The Times said the exact nature of the search is unknown. </p>\r\n<p>Salame was once co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, the exchange giant's Bahamas operation, a position he held until December 2022. Prior to that, he worked for FTX's sister-company Alameda Research. </p>\r\n<p>The raid comes amid a long-running federal investigation into the collapse of FTX, which fell apart last November in dramatic fashion. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been indicted by U.S. prosecutors and a group of FTX insiders have all struck cooperation deals as the process moves toward a formal trial.</p>\r\n<p><em>This is a developing story.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>