Blur token whales split after Binance announces perpetual contracts

<p>Following the announcement that Binance, the leading crypto exchange by volume, would launch perpetual futures contracts for NFT marketplace Blur's governance token, large holders of the token — commonly called whales — have displayed a mixed response.</p>\r\n<p>Binance announced on April 27 that it would launch a <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-futures-will-launch-usdⓢ-m-blur-perpetual-contract-with-up-to-20x-leverage-00b84a2f4a9b44e184722acdbb6d2629">perpetual futures contract to bet on the price of blur</a> against the stablecoin tether with up to 20x leverage. The blur/USDT contract will go live at noon UTC today.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier today, one whale <a href="https://etherscan.io/token/0x5283d291dbcf85356a21ba090e6db59121208b44?a=0xed0609a341e45e05187516ad9db8b408f8a8c051">purchased 1.39 million Blur governance tokens</a> with one million USD Coin at an average price of $0.72. The swaps took place via decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch.</p>\r\n<p>Conversely, another whale sold. A wallet with the Ethereum Name Service domain luggis.eth <a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0x9a5d69b07701260f16904f4ee4393f9607b5cd9931617096a7ac3449e178a84d" target="_blank" rel="noopener">swapped</a> 1.77 million BLUR for 1.2 million USDC at an average price of $0.68 per token. This netted luggis.eth a loss of approximately $295,000, an on-chain analyst known as Lookonchain <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1651797998475804672">noted</a> on Twitter. Luggis.eth currently no longer holds any Blur governance tokens.</p>\r\n<p>The market price for Blur's governance token is currently $0.72, according to data from Etherscan.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_228750"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 2678px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-228750" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/BLURUSDT_2023-04-28_08-17-49.png" alt="tradingview chart showing the price of blur's governance token over the past week" width="2668" height="764" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of Blur's governance token has increased by more than 15% over the past week. Source: TradingView</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Blur has fewer daily active users than OpenSea Pro</h2>\r\n<p>Blur itself has seen declining volumes over recent weeks — with some claiming the NFT marketplace marketed for professional traders isn't particularly friendly for mainstream NFT traders.</p>\r\n<p>"It's just been degens PvP'ing each other all year," one Twitter account <a href="https://twitter.com/AlwaysLiquid8d/status/1651574597571969024">tweeted</a>, referring to the platform's temporary incentive program encouraging bidding over organic trading.</p>\r\n<p>As The Block previously reported, rival NFT aggregator <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/225457/opensea-pro-blur-transactions-volumes-addresses">OpenSea Pro saw significant increases in active addresses</a> and transaction volumes following its launch, taking the top share of transactions in a competitive market.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://dune.com/onures/os-pro">OpenSea Pro's share of daily active users</a> has only increased since then. According to the data tracking platform Dune, it currently comprises 70% of the market.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_228752"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1416px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-228752" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/Screenshot-2023-04-28-at-8.28.38.png" alt="dune analytics chart showing share of dailyy active users on nft exchanges" width="1406" height="541" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">OpenSea Pro's share of daily active users has increased steadily. Source: Dune / @onures</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>However, Blur has a slight lead in daily volume share among NFT aggregators at 51% to OpenSea Pro's 46%.</p>