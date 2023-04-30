<p>The daily number of transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain reached a new all-time high yesterday when tracked using a seven-day moving average.</p>\r\n<p>According to The Block's data, the on-chain metric reached a record high of over 408,000 transactions. The previous record was just over 406,000.</p>\r\n<p>Chinese reporter Colin Wu also noticed the record high, <a href="https://twitter.com/wublockchain/status/1652496977727471619?s=46&amp;t=yoL7WJcO9vZ3TjSE2j6FRQ">citing a seven-day average of 426,337.14 transactions</a> from Glassnode data.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/transactions-on-the-bitcoin-network-daily/embed" title="Transactions on the Bitcoin Network (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Ordinals Inscriptions continue to climb</h2>\r\n<p>The record-high daily average transaction count on Bitcoin may be related to Inscriptions — which have increased demand for block space on the leading blockchain.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/207086/what-are-bitcoin-nfts-ordinals-and-how-do-they-work">Inscriptions are the metadata added to satoshis</a>, the smallest unit of bitcoin. They may include information as digital entries on Bitcoin's distributed public ledger.</p>\r\n<p>Daily Inscriptions reached a new all-time high yesterday of more than 223,000, according to data from Dune Analytics.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_228883"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1415px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-228883 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/Screenshot-2023-04-30-at-8.29.33.png" alt="Dune Analytics chart showing the number of Ordinals Inscriptions over time." width="1405" height="396" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The number of daily Inscriptions for Ordinals hit a new all-time high. Source: <a href="https://dune.com/dgtl_assets/bitcoin-ordinals-analysis">Dune Analytics / @dgtl_assets</a></span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>There have been more than 2.4 million Inscriptions to date — and Ordinals' total fees amount to more than 213 coins.</p>\r\n<h2>'A shift in the broader perception of Bitcoin'</h2>\r\n<p>According to Grayscale, <a href="https://grayscale.com/can-ordinals-unlock-new-potential-for-bitcoin/">the activity surrounding Ordinals and Inscriptions may be good for the OG blockchain</a>. The crypto asset manager wrote that the "unexpected surge in popularity may indicate a shift in the broader perception of Bitcoin, despite its reputation as an <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/article/should-we-be-worried-about-bitcoin-ossification/?sh=34fe6d382b6a">ossified blockchain</a>."</p>\r\n<p>"While legitimate concerns exist, we believe that ordinals have the potential to positively impact the Bitcoin network in the longer-term, attracting a new wave of enthusiastic users and developers to embrace the Bitcoin community," it added.</p>\r\n<p>The bitcoin price is currently trading above $29,200 and is up more than 77% year-to-date.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_228885"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 2678px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-228885" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/BTCUSD_2023-04-30_08-42-38.png" alt="tradingview chart showing the price of bitcoin year-to-date" width="2668" height="764" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of Bitcoin is up 77% year-to-date. Source: TradingView</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>